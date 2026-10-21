Calaveras County Shelter Over Crowded As Owner Turns Pack Of Dogs

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County Animal Services (CCAS) says its shelter is operating well beyond their intended capacity after an owner turned over 17 pooches.

The dogs were impounded in the shelter yesterday, Monday, October 19th, 2026. Shelter officials recounted, “The situation became unmanageable for the owner, who ultimately chose to voluntarily surrender all the animals to CCAS. While we appreciate this responsible decision, this intake places significant strain on our small shelter, which has a housing capacity of just 23 dogs.”

The shelter was already caring for and housing 21 canines. With the 17 added shelter officials, they relayed that they “are now operating well beyond our intended capacity. Unfortunately, we frequently encounter cases in which well-meaning pet owners become overwhelmed by unplanned litters. We urge the community to please spay or neuter unaltered pets.”

Those procedures are the most effective way to prevent unwanted litters from ending up in animal shelters.

“We understand that finding affordable spay and neuter services in Calaveras County can be challenging. To help ensure your pets receive timely care, we recommend exploring trusted veterinary resources in surrounding areas that may offer additional low-cost options.”

The shelter in San Andreas at 901 Jeff Tuttle Drive, off Highway 49/St. Charles Street, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for anyone who may want to give one of these pooches a new forever home.