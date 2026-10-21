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Sonora PD Seeks Help Locating Woman For Questioning

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By B.J. Hansen
Assault investigation in Sonora

Assault investigation in Sonora

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Sonora, CA — There was a reported assault at the AM/PM on Pesce Way in Sonora, and the police department is investigating the incident.

The PD notes that it happened at around 3:30 PM on Monday. Officers interviewed the victim and determined that another female assaulted her while attempting to take her vehicle keys. The female gained access to the vehicle and stole items from the victim’s purse. The victim was able to defend herself, and the suspect fled the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the suspect is wanted for questioning. Surveillance images of her are shown above. No additional information has been released.  Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Sonora Police Department at 209-532-8143.

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