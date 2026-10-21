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Update: Over A Thousand Impacted By PG&E Power Outages

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By Tracey Petersen
Power outage in Tuolumne and Mariposa County—PG&E map

Power outage in Tuolumne and Mariposa County—PG&E map

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Update at 3:45 p.m.: PG&E reports power has been restored for the smaller outage in Columbia, but a larger one remains, stretching across the Tuolumne and Mariposa County lines. The Columbia outage impacted 372 customers along Parrotts Ferry Road and the Columbia Airport. Crews restored electricity around 3:20 p.m. but did not give a cause. For details on the remaining larger outage affecting 657 customers, stretching from Lake Don Pedro to Lake McClure, see below.

Original post at 2:50 p.m.: Columbia, CA – More than a thousand PG&E customers lost their power this afternoon as the rain was coming down in both Tuolumne and Mariposa Counties.

The largest outage is impacting 657 customers and stretching from Lake Don Pedro to Lake McClure, crossing the Tuolumne and Mariposa County lines. Their lights went out just before 1 p.m. The restoration time is 10:15 p.m.

Power outage in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County—PG&E map
Power outage in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County—PG&E map

The other outage began just before 1:30 p.m. in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County, affecting 372 customers along Parrotts Ferry Road and the Columbia Airport. The restoration time is 6:45 p.m.

Crews are on both outage sites, and according to the utility, “These are unplanned outages. Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”

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