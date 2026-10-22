Update: Rollover Crash On Tuolumne Road North Cleared

Update at 1:50 p.m.: The CHP reports that crews have cleared the wreckage from a rollover collision on North Tuolumne Road, and traffic is moving freely again. The CHP reported that three children suffered injuries in this crash, and no update was given on their condition. Further details on the crash can be viewed below.

Original post at 1:08 p.m.: Tuolumne, County, CA—First responders are on the scene of a rollover crash near the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County, with officers directing traffic as North Tuolumne Road is blocked, and the CHP reports children injured.

The collision occurred just after 12:30 p.m. between Knox Road and Cedar Springs Road, south of Highway 108. The CHP reports two Honda CRV SUVs collided, and one flipped on its side, blocking the roadway. Several ambulances have been called to the scene, as the CHP relayed that three minors were injured but did not give their condition.

The CHP reports a hard closure for the next ten to fifteen minutes between North and South Knox Road, with no information on when the roadway will reopen. Motorists may want to avoid the area and take an alternative route to their destination.