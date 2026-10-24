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Resurfacing Work To Slow Traffic In Rancho Calaveras

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By Tracey Petersen
Flaggers directing traffic—Photo by BJ Hansen

Flaggers directing traffic—Photo by BJ Hansen

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Calaveras County, CA—Motorists can expect intermittent delays this weekend in Rancho Calaveras as resurfacing work slows traffic in Rancho Calaveras.

Calaveras County Works Department has hired George Reed, Inc., based in Jamestown, to complete the 2025-26 Road Resurfacing and Paving Program. On Saturday, October 24, 2026, roadwork will continue on Baldwin Street, between Garner and McCauley Road, south of Highway 26. Crews will conduct the work during daylight hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Motorists should expect intermittent traffic delays during construction, as traffic lanes along Baldwin Road will be subject to flagger control and warning devices. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling in the area,” cautioned public works officials.

Call the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 with any inquiries or to report urgent road-related problems during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM).

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