Summerville Homecoming Victory

Written by Danny Scott

Summerville got back in the win column, defeating Riverbank on Homecoming night 49-20.

A well-rested and significantly healthier Bears started the night with a bang, recovering the opening kickoff and marching down the field, ending in a JT Oliva touchdown reception from Cort Leslie to give Summerville an early 7-0 advantage. The Bruins’ next two drives resulted in turnovers, and the Bears capitalized on both. Bowen Forster caught Leslie’s next pass for 6, and JT Oliva added his second touchdown reception of the night to give the Bears a 21-0 lead after the 1st quarter. A quiet second quarter saw both teams exchange touchdowns, with Summerville adding a little trickery this time, having JT Oliva throw the ball to Aiden Ripley for a late 1st-half touchdown, bringing Summerville’s lead to 28-6 at the half.

The halftime Homecoming festivities with Queen Candidates Noe Luczy, Bella Martinez, McKenzie Munsel, Trinity Starks, and Makena Wallace then followed. Noe Luczy was announced Homecoming Queen and the Bears’ own Brayden Bustamante announced Homecoming King.

Following the homecoming court and fireworks show, the Bruins shifted momentum out of halftime. The Bears had a quick 3-and-out, and Riverbank marched down the field and scored, bringing the game to 28-13. The Bears’ next drive ended in confusion after a ruled backward pass ended in a defensive touchdown for Riverbank, cutting the game to one score at 28-20. Summerville then found some homecoming magic and scored on three consecutive possessions, the first being JT Oliva’s hat trick and third touchdown reception of the night. Evan Roberson added a short-yardage rushing touchdown, and Aiden Ripley did his best Randy Moss impression for his 2nd of the night to put a stamp on the game at 49-20. The Bears capped off the night by forcing a fumble on the second-to-last play of the game, allowing them to enter victory formation for one last snap.

Cort Leslie threw for 5 touchdown passes, and JT Oliva had 3 touchdown receptions and 1 passing touchdown. Aiden Ripley had 2 touchdown receptions, Bowen Forster had a touchdown reception, and Evan Roberson had a touchdown run. Ryan Boyd was good on all 7 points after attempts.

Aiden Ripley won the Black Oak Casino Resort Play of the Game for his 2 touchdowns and overall play. Bowen Forster delivered the Foust Heating and Air Hot Hit on an early first-quarter tone-setting tackle. The Bears head across the river to play Bret Harte next Friday.