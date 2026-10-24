Early Turnovers Sink Wildcats

Written by Zeb Drivdahl

The Sonora Wildcats lost their regular-season home finale Friday versus the Ripon Indians by the score of 28-21.

The first half was a nightmare for Sonora, as the Wildcats turned the ball over 4 times on offense, leading to three touchdowns and a 21-0 halftime lead for Ripon. Sonora came storming out in the third quarter, however, scoring on their first play from scrimmage. Ripon answered right away with a two-point drive of their own that reestablished the three-score lead. Both teams’ offenses struggled for the remainder of the third quarter, which included another Wildcat turnover. Sonora came alive in the fourth quarter, however, scoring 15 unanswered points. It wouldn’t be enough, though, as a late onside kick attempt failed and Ripon was able to run out the clock and secure the win.

The loss drops the Wildcats to 4-5 on the year and 2-3 in league play. Sonora wraps up the regular season next week on the road at Escalon.

Anthony Warford won the Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game for his contributions on defense and for his clutch 4th-down reception late in the game that led to the final Wildcat touchdown. Jeremy Snyder delivered the Foust Heating and Air Hot Hit of the Game with a third-quarter stop against Ripon fullback Kael Rangel.