Bret Harte Falls to 0-4 in MLL Play

Written by: Jeremy Hurtado

San Andreas, CA—Red Hawks quarterback Cohen Curran wasted no time getting Calaveras on the scoreboard, connecting with Quincy Dyson for a 71-yard touchdown strike on the Red Hawks’ very first offensive play. Calaveras never looked back, jumping out to a commanding 28-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Red Hawks went on to cruise to a 62-0 victory over the Bret Harte Bullfrogs in the annual Calaveras County rivalry showdown, the “Big Game,” with the Battle for the Bell on the line.

Things went from bad to worse for the Bullfrogs on their second offensive possession when starting quarterback Jeshua Wahlman was knocked out of the game for the night after being sacked on third down.

Jack Brixey stepped in under center for the remainder of the game, but the Bullfrogs struggled to find their footing against a stingy Calaveras defense that kept Bret Harte off the scoreboard throughout the night.

With the loss, Bret Harte falls to 2-6 on the season and 0-4 in MLL play and will be back at home for the final time during the regular season as the host of the Summerville Bears. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.; If you can’t make it out to watch in person, you can catch all the action live on Star 92.7 KZSQ, streaming on KZSQ.com and the myMotherLode app.

The Sonora Wildcats games air live on KVML 1450AM/102.7 FM, with Nick Stuart and Zeb Drivdahl. The Summerville Bears can be heard on 93.5 KKBN with Danny Scott and Noel Rathmel as your hosts for all the action, and the Bret Harte Bullfrogs will be on Star 92.7 FM with Jeremy Hurtado.

Live video and archives of football games will be on myMotherLode.tv; information about the season is on the High School Sports Page here, or download the myMotherLode app now for Android or Apple devices.