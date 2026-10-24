Ditch Operations Result In Detour For Commuters

East Sonora, CA—Vegetation and ditch operations will result in a detour and lengthy delays for commuters for most of next week.

Tuolumne County Public Works Department (TCPWD) crews will be conducting the work that will require the closure of most of Hess Avenue from Tuolumne Road to 19499 Hess Avenue, near the Forest View Senior Apartments and Mono Way. The work will begin on Monday, October 26, 2026, and run until Thursday, October 29, 2026, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Residents and school services will continue to have access through the work zone during the closure, with delays of up to 15 minutes,” shared public works officials, adding, “Emergency response vehicles and personnel will continue to have access throughout the duration of the closure.”

TCPWD provides this detour to motorists, with through-traffic advised to use Standard Road or the intersection of Mono Way and Tuolumne Road as an alternative route during the closure.