Caltrans Work To Impact Traffic In Murphys And San Andreas

Murphys, CA — Traffic delays are anticipated in a couple of areas of the Mother Lode.

Caltrans reports that utility work is planned today (Monday) on Highway 4 in Murphys between Allen Lane and Tanner Street. The one-day project will cause periodic lane closures with officials directing traffic. Be prepared for a delay between 9 am – 2 pm.

On Highway 49 in San Andreas, there will be one-way traffic control on Thursday between High School Street and the George Reed Inc. office from 8 am – 5 pm. Tree work will be taking place, causing traffic delays.