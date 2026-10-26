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Caltrans Work To Impact Traffic In Murphys And San Andreas

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By B.J. Hansen
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Murphys, CA — Traffic delays are anticipated in a couple of areas of the Mother Lode.

Caltrans reports that utility work is planned today (Monday) on Highway 4 in Murphys between Allen Lane and Tanner Street. The one-day project will cause periodic lane closures with officials directing traffic. Be prepared for a delay between 9 am – 2 pm.

On Highway 49 in San Andreas, there will be one-way traffic control on Thursday between High School Street and the George Reed Inc. office from 8 am – 5 pm. Tree work will be taking place, causing traffic delays.

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