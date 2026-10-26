Calaveras Supervisors To Discuss Snow Removal Improvements Ahead Of Winter

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday morning.

It will open at 8 am with a trio of closed session items. They include labor discussions, a review of a legal matter, and a performance evaluation of the County Executive Officer.

During the open portion of the meeting, starting at 9 am, there will be a presentation and vote on recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

There will also be a presentation from Public Works about enhancements to the county’s snow removal operations ahead of the upcoming winter season. It came at the direction of the Board of Supervisors in May. There will be a correlating vote on a proposed contract with KW Emerson to provide on-call snow removal services. It would span October 28, 2026, through October 26, 2028, and is not to exceed $50,000. It would provide emergency snow removal services, as needed, during extreme weather periods when Public Works crews are stretched thin.

In addition, there will be votes to reaffirm the county health officer’s proclamation of a local Health Emergency related to the hazardous debris from the Gann Fire, and an agreement with El Dorado County for on-demand placement of juvenile probationers at its Juvenile Detention Facility.

Tuesday’s meeting will be at Government Center at 891 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas.