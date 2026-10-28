T.C. Health Officer Appointed To State Commission

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County’s Health Officer tapped to join the Emergency Medical Services Commission.

The commission works alongside the California Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) to regulate and improve prehospital care. Governor Gavin Newsom announced her appointment on Tuesday (10/27/26), detailing that Freeman, from Sonora, has been an Emergency Medical Services Director at Mountain Counties EMS Agency since 2023. She has also held multiple positions at Tuolumne County since 2015, including Health Officer and Emergency Services Medical Director.

Some of Freeman’s other posts include Emergency Medical Services Director at Bi-County Ambulance since 2008, Interim Emergency Medical Services Medical Director at El Dorado County in 2021, and Chief Operations and Chief Medical Officer at Mathiesen Memorial Health Clinic from 2019 to 2022.

Additionally, Freeman has held various positions at Adventist Health Sonora Hospital at Sierra Emergency Medical Group from 2006 to 2019, including Emergency Physician and Medical Director, Rural Health Clinic Medical Director at Adventist Health Sonora Hospital (2010 to 2018), and Emergency Medical Services Liaison Director in Base Hospital at Adventist Health Sonora (2007 to 2019).

Currently, she is vice president of the California Chapter of the National Association of Emergency Medical Services Physicians and a fellow of the American Academy of Physician Leadership and the American College of Emergency Physicians. She is a member of the Emergency Medical Services Medical Directors Association of California, the Emergency Medical Services Administrators Association of California, the Scope of Practice Committee for the Emergency Medical Directors Association of California, and Tuolumne County 4-H.

Freeman earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of California, San Francisco, a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Earth Systems from Stanford University.

The governor’s office added that the position does not require Senate confirmation and no compensation. Freeman is a Libertarian.