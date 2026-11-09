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Local Football Teams Learn About Playoffs/Bowl Schedule

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By B.J. Hansen
Sonora Wildcats beat Pachenco in high school football—Photo by Zeb Drivdahl

Sonora Wildcats beat Pachenco in high school football—Photo by Zeb Drivdahl

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Sonora, CA — Sonora and Calaveras are moving on to the football playoffs, while Summerville and Bret Harte have bowl games.

The Sonora Wildcats (4-6) are the fourth seed in the CIF Sac Joaquin Division 5 bracket and will host fifth-seeded Oakmont (6-4) this Friday at 6 pm. Click here to view the full bracket.

Calaveras High (9-1) is the top seed in the Division 7 bracket and will host eighth-seeded Rio Vista (7-3) on Friday at 6 pm. Click here to view the bracket.

The Summerville Bears (3-6) will travel to face the Argonaut Mustangs (5-5) in a single-game bowl on Friday at 6 pm. The Bret Harte Bullfrogs (2-8) will travel to face the Amador Buffaloes (3-7) in a bowl game on Friday at 6 pm.

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