Local Football Teams Learn About Playoffs/Bowl Schedule

Sonora, CA — Sonora and Calaveras are moving on to the football playoffs, while Summerville and Bret Harte have bowl games.

The Sonora Wildcats (4-6) are the fourth seed in the CIF Sac Joaquin Division 5 bracket and will host fifth-seeded Oakmont (6-4) this Friday at 6 pm. Click here to view the full bracket.

Calaveras High (9-1) is the top seed in the Division 7 bracket and will host eighth-seeded Rio Vista (7-3) on Friday at 6 pm. Click here to view the bracket.

The Summerville Bears (3-6) will travel to face the Argonaut Mustangs (5-5) in a single-game bowl on Friday at 6 pm. The Bret Harte Bullfrogs (2-8) will travel to face the Amador Buffaloes (3-7) in a bowl game on Friday at 6 pm.