Calaveras Supervisors To Consider Native American Heritage Month Proclamation And More

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday, November 10, with several proclamations, appointments, and departmental updates on the agenda.

Supervisors will consider adopting a proclamation declaring November Native American Heritage Month in Calaveras County, as well as a separate proclamation recognizing November 11th, 2026, as Veterans Day in the county.

The board will also select one supervisor to serve as the county’s representative to the California State Association of Counties for the 2026-27 association year, along with an alternate. The association year begins November 30th. Also on the agenda is a semiannual report from the County Veterans Services Office, providing an update on its work and services. Supervisors will further consider a resolution appointing Justice Rasmussen as Calaveras County agricultural commissioner and sealer of weights and measures, under the terms outlined in the resolution.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10th, in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at 891 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas.