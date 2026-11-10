TuCARE Summit Brought Sierra Nevada Leaders Together To Discuss Forest Resilience

Sonora, CA– Local leaders, industry experts, policymakers, and community stakeholders gathered on October 23rd for the Tuolumne County Alliance for Resources and Environment’s Sierra Nevada Resilience Summit, an event focused on challenges and opportunities facing Sierra Nevada communities.

The summit provided attendees with an opportunity to learn about forest restoration, wildfire resilience, water resources, and sustainable workforce development, including a firsthand look at the upcoming Sierra ForestWorks project. The event featured four panel discussions covering key natural resource issues. The water resources panel included Roger Bales, a hydrologist with UC Merced, while the forestry panel featured Jay Francis, area manager for Sierra Pacific Industries.

Chad Redwing, president of Columbia College, participated in a workforce development panel, and Dan Macon, a livestock and natural resources adviser with the University of California Cooperative Extension, took part in a discussion on grazing. The summit also included a presentation by Darrell Slocum of the Sonora Area Foundation on the upcoming Sierra ForestWorks project. More information about that project can be found here.

TuCARE has hosted a fall natural resources event for more than 20 years, addressing issues affecting public lands and the natural resources industry. Previous events have covered topics including environmental extremism, the role of logging in reducing fuel loads on public lands, and wildfire prevention.

More information about TuCARE can be found here.