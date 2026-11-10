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Twain Harte Man Dies Following Mariposa County Chase

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By B.J. Hansen
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Mariposa County, CA — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 22-year-old unidentified man from Twain Harte died in a high-speed chase on Highway 132 following an alleged domestic violence incident.

Limited details have been released by officials, but the Twain Harte man was reportedly involved in some type of domestic violence incident on Monday, and prior to fleeing the scene, stabbed himself in the head multiple times with a knife. The sheriff’s office says the suspect later returned when deputies were at the residence. The Twain Harte man then drove away in a Chevy pickup truck and led deputies on a chase. While he was traveling along Highway 132, he lost control of the truck, and the vehicle crashed and overturned. He was ejected and later pronounced dead after life-saving measures were attempted.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision, and the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating. Alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor, according to the sheriff’s office, pending further investigation and toxicology testing.

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