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Missing At-Risk Elderly Woman In Angels Camp

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By Tracey Petersen
Missing Person Suzanne Blake—ACPD photo

Missing Person Suzanne Blake—ACPD photo

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Angels Camp, CA – The Angels Camp Police Department is asking the public for help in finding an at-risk elderly woman who went missing today.

A search is underway for 91-year-old Suzanne Blake, whom police considered at risk. She requires assistance with walking and does not drive.

“Due to her age and mobility limitations, there is concern for her safety,” stated police.

Blake was last seen nearly three hours ago in the Smith Flat Road area of the city. Police are asking residents in the surrounding area to check their properties and any outbuildings for any sign of Suzanne. If anything is found, please immediately contact one of the following phone numbers:

  • Angels Camp Police Department: 209-736-2567
  • Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office: 209-754-6500
  • Emergency: 911

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