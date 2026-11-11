Veterans Day Activities Planned Around Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — Numerous ceremonies and events will be taking place today in honor of Veterans Day.

The Sonora Sunrise Rotary continues to operate the Field of Honor at Standard Park through today. Hundreds of US flags are in place to recognize Veterans, active-duty military, and first responders. It runs from noon – 4:30 pm on this final day.

The VFW Post 12118 Veterans Day Parade will start at 11 am at the Copperopolis Town Square. The community is invited to attend.

Also in Copperopolis, the Community Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast runs from 8 -10:30 am at the Copperopolis Historic Armory. The price is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Veterans eat for free.

The Columbia Grenadine Belles and Columbia Militia will host the annual Veterans Day Remembrance at the Columbia Cemetery. The ceremony begins promptly at 10:55 a.m. in the Veterans Section, with a flag raising and the traditional two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. to honor local veterans who lost their lives in active duty. The Grenadine Belles will share the history and significance of Veterans Day and read the roll call of veterans buried in the cemetery. To conclude this moving ceremony of remembrance, the Columbia Militia will fire a single volley, followed by the playing of Taps. The Columbia Cemetery is located at 22956 School House Street, Columbia—on the north end of Columbia State Historic Park, just behind the historic schoolhouse on the hill.

In Murphys, HONOR OUR VETS Ruby Parlor NDGW 46 and Chispa Parlor NSGW 139 are holding the annual Veterans Day Dinner. Doors open at 5 pm, Flag Ceremony at 5:30, and dinner at 6. A pasta dinner, including salad, bread, dessert, and wine, will be served. It is free for Veterans. All others will pay $15. All proceeds will be donated to a Veteran-related organization. Reservations are not necessary.

The Sonora Elks Lodge will host a Veterans Day spaghetti and meatballs meal. The doors open at 4 pm, and the meal is served at 6 pm.

In Groveland, there will be a special Veterans Day ceremony at the Divide Cemetery at 11 am.

The VFW Post 4748 will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Black Oak Casino Resort at 1 pm.