Sierra Nevada Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the northern Sierra Nevada above 5,000 feet, from 10 AM Friday until 10 AM Saturday. Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Yosemite National Park (above the Valley floor), from 4 PM Friday until 4 AM Tuesday.

Snow is forecast, mostly for elevations above 6,000 feet.

Snow levels will start on Friday between 6,500 to 7,500 feet, before dropping down to 5,500 to 6,500 feet on Saturday morning.

The heaviest snowfall is expected Friday night into Saturday morning. There will be a lull in activity from Saturday afternoon through Sunday, followed by additional snow Sunday night through Monday.

Minor snow accumulations of around two inches are possible at the 5,000 foot elevation. The total snow accumulations above 6,000 feet, will range from one to two feet.

Winds could gust as high as fifty to sixty mph. Such strong winds could cause downed tree branches, localized power outages and near whiteout conditions.

Travel could be very difficult, if not impossible. Highway affected will include 4 and 108. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.

Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.