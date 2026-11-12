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Microsoft Outlook Outage Reported Across Nation

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By B.J. Hansen
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Sonora, CA — Many customers in the Mother Lode and across the country have been experiencing outages with Microsoft Outlook today.

The issues, including a lack of email service for those impacted, have been reported by customers in the community and across the nation.

Microsoft has put out a statement on social media: “We’re investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas.”

The company noted that it was investigating what was happening, but no further details were provided. Issues started to be reported around the 10 o’clock hour this morning.

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