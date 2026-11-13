Two Playoff Games And Bowl Games In High School Football

Sonora, CA—Sonora and Calaveras high schools compete in the football playoffs, as Summerville and Bret Harte have a final bowl game tonight.

The Sonora Wildcats are the fourth seed in the CIF Sac Joaquin Division 5 bracket and will host the fifth-seeded Oakmont this Friday with live coverage starting at 5:45 p.m. and kicking off at 6 p.m.

Calaveras High is the top seed in the Division 7 bracket and will host eighth-seeded Rio Vista tonight at 6 pm. Click here for the brackets.

The Summerville Bears will head to Argonaut to face the Mustangs in a single bowl game tonight at 6 pm. The Bret Harte Bull Frogs will travel to Amador and hit the gridiron against the Buffaloes in a bowl game Friday at 6 pm.

The Sonora Wildcats games air live on KVML 1450AM/102.7 FM. The Summerville Bears can be heard on 93.5 KKBN, and the Bret Harte Bullfrogs will be on Star 92.7 FM.

The radio station streams are also on the myMotherLode app. Information about the season is on the High School Sports Page here, or download the myMotherLode app now for Android or Apple devices.