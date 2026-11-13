TUD Secures Historic Long-Term Water BOR Agreement

TUD’s Board President, Jeff Hollis, has signed the long-term water supply agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for water from New Melones Reservoir—TUD photo

Sonora, CA—Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) secured a historic long-term water agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for up to 6,000 acre-feet annually from New Melones Reservoir, benefiting municipal, industrial, and agricultural needs for it and Chicken Ranch Rancheria.

“This agreement represents years of persistence, partnership, and careful planning,” said Don Perkins, TUD General Manager. “Water agencies have to think generations ahead. Securing an additional water supply today gives our community greater flexibility to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

The deal enhances water security, resilience, and planning for future community needs after nearly 60 years of effort and environmental review.

“This is a historic achievement for TUD and the community we serve,” said Perkins. “For decades, generations of local leaders have worked toward securing access to water from New Melones. This agreement provides another tool to enhance the reliability and resilience of our water supply and helps ensure that future generations have options as conditions and community needs change.”

New Melones water significantly strengthens the district’s supply by providing an additional, reliable water source alongside its existing supplies. The agreement secures a total allocation of up to 6,000 acre-feet of water per year from the New Melones Reservoir, divided between two parties:

The long-term agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation grants TUD access to up to 2,500 acre-feet of water per year from the New Melones Reservoir for its current service area (500 acre-feet for municipal and industrial use and 2,000 acre-feet for agriculture).

Chicken Ranch Rancheria will receive 3,500 acre-feet/year: 600 acre-feet for municipal and industrial use and 2,900 acre-feet for agricultural use.

“Reliable water is fundamental to public health, fire protection, homes, businesses, agriculture, and our local economy,” Perkins said. “Having another water supply available to our community strengthens our ability to plan responsibly for the future and adds resilience to the system our customers depend on every day.”

Key benefits of the agreement, as shared by TUD, include a dedicated allocation from New Melones that strengthens TUD’s water portfolio and makes it less vulnerable to shortages from any one source. The additional supply also gives TUD greater flexibility to meet changing conditions and future community needs, supporting public health, fire protection, homes, businesses, and agriculture. It provides long-term security, giving TUD more options for sustainable water management for generations to come. Additionally, TUD relayed that it does not replace current supplies, as New Melones water is an added resource. Finally, they noted the agreement ensures that TUD can reliably deliver high-quality services and adapt to future water challenges in Tuolumne County.

“This milestone belongs to everyone who has worked over the years to strengthen the future of water in Tuolumne County,” Perkins said. “We are grateful to the Bureau of Reclamation, the Chicken Ranch Rancheria, our current and former board members, District employees, consultants, and community partners whose persistence and collaboration helped carry this effort across the finish line.”

“Most importantly, this is about our customers and the generations who will call Tuolumne County home long after us,” said Jeff Hollis, TUD Board President. “This agreement gives TUD another option to help protect the water reliability and quality of life our community depends upon.”