Possible Heavy Rain Forecast, Sandbag Locations

San Andreas, CA – Emergency services in Calaveras and Tuolumne Counties urge the public to prepare for possible heavy rain this weekend.

Calaveras County OES encourages residents to take a few steps now to prepare for potential heavy rainfall and localized flooding. Properties prone to flooding should have clear gutters, storm drains, and drainage areas, and have sandbags on hand. The public is asked to monitor updated weather forecasts, use caution when traveling in heavy rain, use windshield wipers, and never drive through standing or moving water.

Noting that sandbag supplies are limited, the public is asked to secure any cans or containers of empty bags at these sites so that they are not lost in the wind. Residents are limited to 10 sandbags and must bring a shovel. Sandbags may also be purchased at some local and nearby stores, while supplies last.

Calaveras OES relayed that additional sites are being prepared, and their locations will be announced as they become available. Calaveras County sand distribution locations:

Murphys Fire Station – 37 Jones Street

Vista Del Lago – 313 Vista Del Lago, Valley Springs

Mangili Road – 145 Mangili Road, Valley Springs

West Point Fire Department – 195 Spink Road

Glencoe Maintenance Yard – 16151 Highway 26

Jenny Lind Yard – 11558 Milton Road

San Andreas Road Yard – 891 Mountain Ranch Road

OES officials advise residents to call and confirm availability and access before traveling to these locations at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours.

In Tuolumne County, the public must bring their own bags, and sand is available 24/7 at these locations: