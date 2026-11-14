Summerville Wins Bowl Game Against Argonaut

Written by Danny Scott

Summerville finished their 2026 season, defeating the Argonaut Mustangs 41-22 on Friday night in Jackson.

Summerville finished their regular season 3-6 overall and 3-3 in Mother Lode League play. The Bears finished one game short of the typical 10-game season this year due to their opponents’ cancellation of their Week 2 game. They played 9 games and finished 1 victory short of playoff eligibility.

Argonaut finished their regular season with an overall record of 5-5 and 5-2 in Sierra Valley Conference play, good enough for sole possession of 2nd place with the head-to-head victory over Bradshaw Christian. When the playoff brackets were announced, they had been left out.

Summerville and Argonaut both felt they deserved a playoff berth; however, the two would meet in a Sac-Joaquin Section bowl game reminiscent of old-school MLL days. The Bears won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half, giving the Mustangs the ball to open the game. Argonaut used half of the opening quarter in a torrential downpour, scoring the first points of the night on a Wyatt Green touchdown run. The two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, giving Argonaut an early 6-0 advantage and momentum. That momentum wouldn’t even last a play when sophomore call-up Lucas Berger took the ensuing kickoff 70 yards into the end zone. Ryan Boyd added the point-after attempt to put the Bears on top 7-6. The Mustangs’ next drive ended on a 4th down interception in the end zone by Will Hardman, resulting in a touchback, giving the Bears the ball at the 20-yard line. Summerville’s drive went into the second quarter and ended with an Evan Roberson touchdown run to extend their lead to 13-6, with the near-hurricane conditions starting to lighten up. Argonaut would answer on their next possession with Wyatt Green’s second touchdown run and a successful two-point conversion attempt to put the Mustangs back on top 14-13. Summerville answered back and never looked back, with Roberson’s second touchdown run and successful two-point try to put the Bears on top 21-14 at the half.

Summerville opened the second half in finally clear but still wet conditions, with a long drive, chewing up most of the 3rd quarter clock, ending with Roberson’s 3rd touchdown and back-to-back 3-touchdown performances, extending the Bears’ lead to 27-14. Argonaut’s next drive would stall out in the red zone, giving Summerville the ball, but the Bears then gave it back after a bad handoff was fumbled and recovered by Green. This time the Mustangs went backwards and gave the Bears great field position with a two-possession lead in the 4th quarter. Karter Lea scored with about 8 minutes left, growing the Bears’ lead to 34-14. Argonauts’ final blow was a Bowen Forster interception returned to the Mustang 23-yard line. Malakai Fromm added the exclamation point to finish Summerville’s scoring at 41. Argonaut, however, did not go away quietly, finishing the scoring on a JoJo Hulsebosch touchdown run. Summerville ran out the final two minutes and finished their season victorious 41-22.

The Bears finish with a 4-6 record and graduate 13 seniors. The Bears project to return roughly half of their varsity team next season. The JV team finished with a perfect 9-0 record, outscoring opponents 366-27.

Karter Lea delivered the Foust Heating and Air Hot Hit of the Game on a 3rd-quarter run, barreling through a Mustang’s defender. Malakai Fromm won Black Oak Casino Resort Player of the Game for his outstanding defensive play and game-defining touchdown run.