Amador Beats Bret Harte In Bowl Game

Written by Jeremy Hurtado

Sutter Creek—In a battle of former Mother Lode League rivals, the Amador Buffaloes came away with a convincing 47-6 victory over the Bret Harte Bullfrogs in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Bowl Game.

The Bullfrogs’ lone score of the night came midway through the second quarter when Tristan Plowman took a handoff and connected with Hensley Speyer on a 55-yard touchdown pass, cutting Amador’s lead to 20-6.

However, Amador’s newfound passing attack proved to be too much for the Bullfrogs to contain. Buffaloes quarterback Mason Millington put together an impressive performance, throwing five touchdown passes on the night to lead Amador to the decisive victory.

With the loss, Bret Harte closes out its season with an overall record of 2-9, dropping its final nine games after opening the year with back-to-back victories.