Cleaning Crew Startled By What Found In Angels Camp Home

Angels Camp, CA – A cleaning crew made a startling discovery at an Angels Camp home, with a stranger allegedly making a house their own.

Angels Camp Police (ACPD) officers responded to the 700 block of North Star Loop near Greenstone Way, off Selkirk Ranch Road, at noon on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, for a report of an unauthorized individual inside a vacant short-term vacation rental property who was not a registered visitor or paying client, as confirmed by the property owner.

Once on scene, officers located 42-year-old Tessa Amber Lay of Turlock, sleeping in one of the bedrooms. Officers determined that Lay had allegedly broken into the residence by forcibly removing a window-mounted air conditioning unit and climbing through the open window.

“The removal of the air conditioning unit caused damage to the property, resulting in the felony vandalism allegation,” stated police. They also determined that she had eaten food and used various products belonging to the property owner without permission.

Lay was arrested without incident on suspicion of felony vandalism, trespassing, and theft.

“The Angels Camp Police Department encourages residents and property owners to report suspicious activity and unauthorized individuals on their property,” relayed ACPD.