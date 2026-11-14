Flagging Vehicles With Illegally Tinted Windows

Sonora, CA – Local law enforcement is teaming up to tag vehicles with illegally tinted windows one day next week.

The Sonora Area CHP, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sonora Police Department will be on the roadways one day next week pulling over vehicles with obstructed windows, specifically illegal window tint. Referring to the California Vehicle Code (Section 26708(a)(1)), which states, “A person shall not drive any motor vehicle with any object or material placed, displayed, installed, affixed, or applied upon the windshield or side or rear windows.

To clarify, the CHP stated that this legislation does not apply to tint on passenger back windows, only to front side windows and windshields, which diminishes a driver’s visibility and increases the danger of an accident involving pedestrians, bicycles, and other cars.

In many cases, these so-called “fix-it” tickets for window tint infractions can be corrected within 30 days, typically. A Certificate of Correction certified by an officer confirms that the offense has been addressed. Submitting it together with a minor fee ($25) typically results in the ticket being dismissed with no points on the driver’s record. Failure to comply increases fines, which can exceed $197, and further infractions may result in harsher penalties and mandatory compliance.