Sierra Nevada Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern Sierra Nevada (above 5,000 feet) from 4 PM this afternoon until 10 PM Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory also remains in effect for Yosemite National Park (above the Valley floor) through 4 AM Tuesday.

Snow is forecast, mostly for elevations above 6,000 feet.

The snow levels today will range between 6,500 to 7,500 feet. That will drop to around 5,000 to 6,000 feet on Monday. The heaviest snow is expected late tonight into Monday morning.

The total snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation, will range from two to seven inches.

Winds will gust as high as forty mph.

Highways affected include State Route 4, State Route 108 and others.

The hazardous conditions will impact travelers this evening. Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

There will be a lull in activity on Tuesday, followed by a colder, stronger system by mid-week. Stay tuned!