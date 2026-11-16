Sonora Drainage Work Is Lone Tuolumne County Caltrans Project This Week

Sonora, CA — Rain is forecast throughout this week, but one Caltrans project remains ongoing in Sonora.

We reported earlier that a $1.2 million culvert project is underway through December 7 near downtown Sonora. Caltrans is addressing deficiencies in a 150-year-old culvert beneath Highway 49 (Stockton Street). The project was expedited following Governor Gavin Newsom’s emergency declaration related to El Niño preparedness efforts.

Crews are replacing an existing culvert on the south side of the highway and upgrading drainage inlets. In addition, they are increasing drainage capacity and allowing the old, partially collapsed culvert under the highway to be safely decommissioned.

10-minute delays can be expected during the weekdays from 7 am – 5 pm. All on-street parking within the project area is closed off. Businesses along the route remain open.