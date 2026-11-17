Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) spoke on the Senate floor on Monday.

Schumer was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“We just saw only the third nationwide FAA outage in American history, and we still haven’t received any clear answers as to how it happened. Millions of Americans were [delayed]. Tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, of Americans slept on airport floors over the weekend, we all saw the pictures, because the Trump administration has been asleep at the wheel.

Trump is responding to this disaster the same way he does to every other disaster: he just points fingers away from himself. This morning, Trump said this about the 17,000 flights canceled on his watch this weekend: “I don’t take any responsibility.” What? So much for “the buck stops here.” Apparently in this administration, the buck doesn’t stop in the Oval Office; it gets rebooked, rerouted, and sent as far away from Trump as possible.

Trump is now asking for $50 billion despite sitting on most of the $12.5 billion Congress gave him last year – so typical of this incompetent administration. They have money, they don’t use it, and then they come back and say, “give us more money.” Well, we want to give them all the money they need, but they’ve got to use it, and know how to implement it, and they don’t.

Mr. President, Trump, what happened [to] the $12.5 billion we gave you – even though you’ve said you need more money?

If Trump spent a fraction of the attention and resources he devotes to his personal vanity projects on ensuring Americans can fly safely and reliably, this outage might never have happened.

If this administration refuses to take responsibility, Congress has to push for accountability through hearings, investigations, and every tool we have at our disposal.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.