The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the central San Joaquin Valley, until 10 AM this morning.

Visibility is one quarter mile or less in the dense fog.

If driving in fog, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Additionally, a Wind Advisory has been issued for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley, from 10 PM tonight until 4 PM Wednesday. A Wind Advisory has also been issued Mariposa County and the central San Joaquin Valley, for Wednesday from 5 AM until 5 PM.

Southeast winds ranging from ten to thirty mph are forecast, with gusts from forty to fifty mph.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

The strongest winds are expected Wednesday morning and afternoon.

Finally, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Mother Lode and the northern Sierra Nevada from 10 PM tonight until 4 AM Friday. A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued for Yosemite National Park (above the Valley floor), from 4 AM Wednesday until 4 AM Friday

Heavy snow is forecast, with the heaviest snow expected from Wednesday morning into the afternoon hours. Snowfall rates of one to two-plus inches per hour are expected during that time.

The snow levels tonight will range between 3,500 to 4,500 feet. This will rise to around 4,500 to 5,500 feet on Wednesday.

Light flurries to a dusting of snow is possible as low as 3,500 feet. Up to a foot of snow is likely between 4,000 and 5,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of one to four feet is expected above the 5,000 foot elevation. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds could gust as high as forty to fifty-five mph in the Sierra Nevada. Such gusty winds could bring significant reductions in visibilities.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible Tuesday night through early Friday morning. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded.