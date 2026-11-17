Sonora, CA — Tuolumne CAO Roger Root announced the hiring of a new Parks and Recreation Manager at today’s board of supervisors meeting.

Root noted that Katie Fromm’s first day on the job was Monday.

Fromm stated that she is very “excited and honored” to step into the role. She grew up in Tuolumne County and has taken part in various local programs. Professionally, she served as the Resort Services Director at Dodge Ridge for the past 15 years.

Fromm told the supervisors, “At the end of the day, I think our ultimate goal (at Dodge Ridge) was to always provide a great guest experience, with kind of a people-first approach, and that will be what I would love to bring to Parks and Rec.”

She noted her initial priorities are to learn and meet the various teams, along with the members of the board of supervisors.