Sonora, CA — Many PG&E customers around Sonora, Mi Wuk Village, Arnold, Mountain Ranch, and Angels Camp are impacted by power outages this morning.

The most recent incident occurred at 10 am when 460 customers lost power in the Sonora area. It is impacting parts of Shaws Flat Road, Saratoga Road, Columbia Way, North Washington Street, and several side streets. There is no estimated restoration time.

PG&E reports that 1,176 customers lost electricity in Arnold at around 8:45 am. The goal is to have full restoration by 12:15 pm.

846 customers lost power at 9:20 am in the Mi Wuk Village area, and the planned restoration time is 11:45 am.

172 customers lost electricity at 9:44 am in Mountain Ranch, and there is no estimated restoration time.

134 customers lost power at 9:53 am between Angels Camp and Copperopolis. There is also no estimated restoration time.

PG&E notes that these are all unplanned outages and teams are evaluating the electrical system to identify any damaged infrastructure.