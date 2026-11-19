Sonora, CA — Following notification of next of kin, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the inmate who died on November 16 at the Dambacher Detention Center.

He has been identified as 53-year-old Eric Thell Capps of Jamestown.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says it extends its thoughts and condolences to the family, loved ones, and everyone impacted by the loss.

The circumstances surrounding the death remain under active investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, more information will be released by authorities.

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