Sonora, CA — Today, the Sonora Area Foundation launched the next version of its “You Give>We Give” matching donation campaign designed to inspire charitable giving in Tuolumne County.

The inaugural campaign earlier this year offered a $100,000 match to spur donations and raise awareness about changes to federal tax rules allowing deductions to non-itemizers. It was quickly met by the community, and over $200,000 was granted to local non-profit organizations.

A new $500,000 matching campaign is underway.

“Our goal is simple: make it easier and more rewarding for people to support the causes they care about right here at home,” said Darrell Slocum, CEO of Sonora Area Foundation. “This is a powerful moment for charitable giving, and we want to amplify every dollar donated to strengthen our local nonprofits and community.”

The foundation will match donations made to Tuolumne County-based 501©(3) organizations -up to $25,000 per donor to any specific organization-until the full $500,000 in matching funds has been distributed.

The donations need to be made by check to the Sonora Area Foundation. Donors should note their selected non-profit organization in the memo line. The foundation will match eligible gifts, dollar-for-dollar, within the stated limits. The campaign will continue until the full $500,000 match is reached (no specific end date).

SAF notes that all funds will go directly to the organizations picked and no administrative fees will be kept by the foundation.

Slocum concludes, “Every dollar you give goes exactly where you want it—and we stand beside you to double that impact.”

People seeking more information can contact the Sonora Area Foundation at 209-533-2596.