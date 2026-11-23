Sonora, CA — Central Sierra Broadcasting is making it easier than ever to follow Columbia College men’s basketball this season.

Every remaining Claim Jumpers home game will air live from the Oak Pavilion on myMotherLode.tv and KVML radio (AM 1450 / FM 102.7), with play-by-play announcers Jeremy Hurtado and Danny Scott calling the action. Fans on the go can also stream the radio broadcasts via the myMotherLode app.

The Claim Jumpers (3-3) return to their home court this weekend for a pair of matchups, hosting College of the Redwoods on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Folsom Lake College on Sunday at 3 p.m.

The regular season runs through late February.

Click here to view the full schedule.