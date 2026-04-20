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Roadwork Planned for the Last Full Week of April

By Sabrina Biehl
Caltrans reduces speed limit in Chinese Camp to 25 mph—Caltrans photo

Caltrans reduces speed limit in Chinese Camp to 25 mph—Caltrans photo

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Motorists can expect delays on several Mother Lode highways this week through April 25.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control will take place from Lower Moran Road to Horseshoe Drive for survey work Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and on Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Further work by Calaveras County Public Works Department on Pine Drive in Arnold is detailed here.

On Highway 12 one-way traffic control takes place from Sierra Rose Road to Evans Road for tree work on Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 12 one-way traffic control at North Fork Calaveras River for utility work on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control at Upper Dorray Road for tree work on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control takes place from Main Street to Bucksaw Lane for utility work beginning Monday and continuing through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control takes place from Bret Harte Drive/Sam’s Way to Copello Drive road work beginning Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., for striping work from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. Monday evening and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Chief Fuller Road to Sierra Road for drainage work continues Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Crabtree Road to Camp Blue Road for drainage work beginning Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Leland Meadow Road to West Cow Creek Road will allow for drainage work beginning Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Old Strawberry Road to Lyons Dam Road for utility work beginning Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control at Obyrnes Ferry Road for pavement night-time work beginning Sunday through Wednesday from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Perricone Road to Chinese Creek will allow for drainage work beginning Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Memorial Drive to Eastbound Turn-Out Lane for utility work beginning Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Catholic Cemetery Street to Merrell Road will allow for utility work Saturday, April 25th only from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5–10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible. Updating Highway closure information is here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.

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