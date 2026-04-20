Roadwork Planned for the Last Full Week of April

Motorists can expect delays on several Mother Lode highways this week through April 25.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control will take place from Lower Moran Road to Horseshoe Drive for survey work Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and on Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Further work by Calaveras County Public Works Department on Pine Drive in Arnold is detailed here.

On Highway 12 one-way traffic control takes place from Sierra Rose Road to Evans Road for tree work on Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 12 one-way traffic control at North Fork Calaveras River for utility work on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control at Upper Dorray Road for tree work on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control takes place from Main Street to Bucksaw Lane for utility work beginning Monday and continuing through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control takes place from Bret Harte Drive/Sam’s Way to Copello Drive road work beginning Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., for striping work from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. Monday evening and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Chief Fuller Road to Sierra Road for drainage work continues Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Crabtree Road to Camp Blue Road for drainage work beginning Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Leland Meadow Road to West Cow Creek Road will allow for drainage work beginning Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Old Strawberry Road to Lyons Dam Road for utility work beginning Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control at Obyrnes Ferry Road for pavement night-time work beginning Sunday through Wednesday from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Perricone Road to Chinese Creek will allow for drainage work beginning Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Memorial Drive to Eastbound Turn-Out Lane for utility work beginning Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Catholic Cemetery Street to Merrell Road will allow for utility work Saturday, April 25th only from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5–10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible. Updating Highway closure information is here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.