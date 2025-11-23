Thanksgiving Holiday Week Road Projects

Here are the Caltrans road projects that are planned for the week beginning Sunday, November 23rd to the 29th in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 4 at Appaloosa Road on the right and Stallion Way the long-term one-way traffic control for pavement work will continue.

On Highway 12 in Calaveras at the end of the passing land at mile marker 16 one-way traffic control will allow for tree work on Tuesday from 8 AM and to 5 PM.

On Highway 26 at Nove Way the right and left shoulder will be closed for utility work Monday and Tuesday from 9 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 26 the long-term one-way traffic control for highway construction at Gill Haven Drive and Rich Gulch Lane will continue.

On Highway 49 one of the two lanes will be restricted for roadway excavation from South Bret Harte on the right and Sam’s Way on the left, to Copello Drive on the left. The work is scheduled for Sunday to Monday evening from 7 PM to 7 AM and Monday evening and Tuesday evening from 9 PM to 7 AM.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control from Monte Verda Street to Highway 4 for utility work will be on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

For non Caltrans managed roadwork visit our local traffic news story list.