Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
54.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Gunmen open fire inside a church in Jordan, causing deaths and injuries

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

JERUSALEM (AP) — Gunmen opened fire inside a church in Jordan on Friday, causing a number of deaths and injuries, the kingdom’s law enforcement agency said. Authorities didn’t immediately provide a death toll.

The shooting took place at a Greek Orthodox church in Karak, about 180 kilometers (110 miles) south of the capital, Amman.

Security services were investigating the shooting, government spokesman Mohammad al-Momani said in a statement. Karak is home to a minority Christian population.

In 2016, gunmen ambushed police in a series of attacks in Karak, including at a Crusader castle popular with tourists, killing 10 people, including seven officers, and wounding dozens. Jordanian security forces killed the gunmen after a long standoff.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.