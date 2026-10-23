Gunmen open fire inside a church in Jordan, causing deaths and injuries

JERUSALEM (AP) — Gunmen opened fire inside a church in Jordan on Friday, causing a number of deaths and injuries, the kingdom’s law enforcement agency said. Authorities didn’t immediately provide a death toll.

The shooting took place at a Greek Orthodox church in Karak, about 180 kilometers (110 miles) south of the capital, Amman.

Security services were investigating the shooting, government spokesman Mohammad al-Momani said in a statement. Karak is home to a minority Christian population.

In 2016, gunmen ambushed police in a series of attacks in Karak, including at a Crusader castle popular with tourists, killing 10 people, including seven officers, and wounding dozens. Jordanian security forces killed the gunmen after a long standoff.