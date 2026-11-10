Israeli strikes and gunfire in Gaza kill 4 people, and other Mideast news

Overnight strikes hit a gas station and an oil facility in Yemen, killing at least one person and wounding nine, residents and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels said on Tuesday.

In Iran, a top security official claimed that the Iran war had already “wrecked” the United States, and called on Washington to accept seven demands that Tehran has made for an end to the conflict.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Tuesday. Read our full coverage here.

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 4

Israeli strikes and gunfire killed four people in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, hospital authorities said.

Three people were killed in two separate Israeli strikes in Gaza City, according to Shifa Hospital. In the southern city of Khan Younis, one person was shot dead after crossing the Yellow Line, according to Nasser Hospital.

The Israeli military said it had struck militants in Gaza City but did not immediately comment on the shooting in Khan Younis.

The deaths came amid continued Israeli attacks in Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect in October 2025. Gaza’s Health Ministry says more than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire began.

Overnight strikes kill 1, wound 9 in Yemen

Houthi-run health ministry spokesperson Anees al-Asbahi said in a statement on X on Tuesday that a strike hit a gas station in a district of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, killing one person and wounding three others.

He said another airstrike targeted an oil company, wounding at least six people, causing “extensive damage” to nearby homes and shops and panicking residents.

Al-Asbahi blamed Saudi Arabia for both strikes. The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify his claims.

The strikes come amid renewed fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces that escalated this summer. The rebels continue to target Saudi energy facilities and airports as part of a campaign they say is meant to push Saudi Arabia into lifting its blockade on Yemen.

Sanaa resident Khaled al-Khawlani told the AP on Tuesday that he was horrified by the explosions that targeted the oil facility near residential areas of Sanaa at around 4 a.m.

Another resident said the explosions shattered his windows and reverberated across the city while people slept. The resident spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

The spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, said on X in the early hours of Tuesday that a drone was intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Region of Saudi Arabia. The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify that claim.

— By Fatma Khaled in Cairo

State TV shows underground Iranian missile facility

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Tuesday displayed what it said was an underground “missile city” and new, unidentified surface-to-surface missiles.

State TV broadcast a heavily edited and partially blurred video showing the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Gen. Ali Abdollahi, visiting the underground facility. It did not indicate when the visit took place, or give any details on the location.

He said Israel failed to defeat Iran in recent wars and in return Israel is the “obvious defeated” side. Abdollahi said Iran will have another “surprise” in any possible future war.

On Saturday, Gen. Hossein Mohebbi, a spokesman for the Revolutionary Guard, said Iran has lifted limits from its missiles. In the past, Iran said its missile range was capped at 2,000 kilometers, or 1,250 miles.

Last week during a meeting with military chiefs, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei urged a stern military reaction to possible U.S. and Israel strikes, even reaching beyond the region.

“Any kind and level of threat should face an immediate, effective answer and without geographical limit,” the official IRNA news agency cited Khamenei as saying.

Iranian official urges US to accept terms for ending the war

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei claimed that the war had already “wrecked” the United States. Rezaei’s comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump said the conflict was “militarily effectively over.”

Rezaei said in a post on X late Monday that it was time for the U.S. to “surrender” to the seven conditions Iran has repeatedly proposed in an effort to end the conflict.

“The war on Iran has already wrecked the US government. But Washington flails like a desperate gambler. FOLD YOUR HAND. STOP manufacturing FAKE NEWS about imaginary talks. Stop denying the West Asian NEW ORDER,” he wrote.

Trump told reporters in Washington on Monday that he believes the war in Iran “militarily is effectively over,” suggesting that, for now, he is not prepared to resume airstrikes.

“Iran militarily is effectively over,” Trump said after meeting earlier in the day with Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. “We’re just keeping it the status quo.”

Tehran continues to demand U.S. concessions before resuming talks, such as the lifting of sanctions and of the blockade on its ports, the unfreezing of its assets, compensation for war damage and ending regional hostilities, including Israeli operations in Lebanon.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

By The Associated Press