A bomb rips through a Damascus suburb killing 2 including a child

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — An explosive device placed inside a car in a suburb of Syria’s capital exploded Saturday evening, killing two people and wounding at least one, state TV and the Interior Ministry said.

The explosion took place in the southern Damascus suburb of Jaramana near a factory where batteries are produced, state TV said. It said two people were killed and two were wounded, without giving further details.

The Interior Ministry said the dead included a child, adding that one person was wounded. It said security forces cordoned off the area and started an investigation.

Several explosions have taken place in Damascus and its suburbs in recent months as the country’s security remains fragile nearly two years after five decades of Assad family rule ended in December 2024. Militants stormed the capital and removed then-President Bashar Assad from power.

Jaramana is home to a large community of the Druze religious minority. The suburb has faced tensions between some members of the community and Sunni Muslim Syrians supportive of the country’s current Islamist-led government.