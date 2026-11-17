JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli parliament, or Knesset, elected a new speaker on Tuesday, a key step toward rolling back policies passed by the outgoing government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The newly-elected speaker is Matan Kahana, an ally of Gadi Eisenkot, the party leader currently working to form the next government and replace Netanyahu. Eisenkot’s bloc has pledged to undo some of Netanyahu’s most contentious policies following Kahana’s election.

He was approved as speaker with 66 votes in the 120-member chamber, backed by the Jewish-led opposition parties and by the Arab-led parties. The candidate backed by Netanyahu’s bloc, Ofir Katz, received 52 votes following a stormy debate that stretched over seven hours.

“The appointment of Matan Kahana as Knesset speaker is a worthy democratic move that reflects the absolute majority in favor of change,” Eisenkot said ahead of the vote.

The vote took place weeks after Oct. 27 parliamentary elections in which Netanyahu and his allies lost his parliamentary majority. Eisenkot was subsequently given the task by Israel’s president to try to form a new coalition government.