Nabeel Rajab, a prominent democracy activist from Bahrain who helped lead the island nation’s 2011 Arab Spring protests and spent years in prison for challenging its monarchy, died on Tuesday. He was 62.

His family found him unresponsive at their home in Turkey on Tuesday morning, friends and activists said. The Bahrain Center for Human Rights, which Rajab once led as president, confirmed his death in a post on X.

“We extend our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his esteemed family. We pray that God may encompass him with his vast mercy and reward him abundantly for his efforts and contributions,” the group wrote.

Ebrahim Sharif, an activist and close friend of the family, said Rajab’s wife and daughter took him to a hospital in Istanbul, where he was pronounced dead. He said after speaking with Rajab’s brother that the family believes Rajab likely died of a heart attack.

Rajab for decades was one of Bahrain’s leading human rights activists. He frequently posted on social media about Bahrain’s treatment of dissidents, and was an unusually visible figure in a country where voicing criticism can carry enormous risk.

In 2002, Rajab helped establish the Bahrain Center for Human Rights, which became a platform for him and his colleagues to call for democratic reforms in the island nation, where a Sunni monarchy rules over a predominantly Shiite Muslim population.

He rose to international prominence in 2011 as the Arab Spring uprisings swept the region and demonstrations erupted in Bahrain.

As one of the movement’s best-known voices, he joined thousands of demonstrators occupying Manama’s Pearl Roundabout and kept protesting even after a violent crackdown by security forces. He and the protesters described their demands as fair elections, constitutional democracy and an end to preferential treatment for Bahrain’s Sunni minority.

Bahrain ultimately put down the uprising with the help of troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Though Bahrain’s constitution guarantees freedom of speech, Rajab was prosecuted under laws criminalizing remarks that insult foreign countries or government agencies or spread false rumors during wartime.

He was imprisoned on multiple occasions in the years that followed. The detentions drew international criticism from the United Nations, human rights groups and some of Bahrain’s closest allies, including the United States, which bases its Navy’s 5th Fleet in the island kingdom.

He was released to home detention in June 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic while serving a five-year sentence over tweets criticizing the Saudi-led war in Yemen and alleging prison abuse.

“Nabeel really stood out for standing up for the most vulnerable even when he knew the cost would be extremely heavy,” said Sayed Ahmed AlWadaei of the London-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy.

Rajab left Bahrain with his family early in the Iran war, as authorities cracked down on Shiite-led protests. Rajab accused the government of torturing an imprisoned activist and feared he would be arrested if he returned, he told The Associated Press at the time.

The International Federation for Human Rights, where Rajab served as deputy secretary-general from 2010 to 2020, called him an inspiration.

“The world has lost a truly exceptional human rights defender. He paid for his commitment to a more just world with many years in prison and constant harassment by the Bahraini authorities. This must have taken a toll on his health,” said Alexis Deswaef, the group’s president.

___ Schreck reported from Bangkok and Metz from Jerusalem.

By SAM METZ and ADAM SCHRECK

Associated Press