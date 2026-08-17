Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
70.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

US tourist dies after being struck by lightning while hiking Sicily’s Mount Etna

Sponsored by:

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Italy Etna Volcano

Italy Etna Volcano

Photo Icon View Photo

MILAN (AP) — An American tourist was killed by a lightning strike on Sicily’s Mount Etna while hiking in an area that was closed to visitors due to recent volcanic activity, Italian firefighters said Monday.

The 29-year-man from Kansas was rescued by helicopter after being struck Sunday evening in an exposed area above the tree line. He was later declared dead by medical personnel. His name was not released.

Authorities have closed vast areas of the volcano’s slope to hikers due to the volcano’s prolonged activity — which forced the closure of the airport in nearby Catania for most of last week.

Officials said that more people have died on Etna from lightning strikes over recent decades than from volcanic activity. The last eruption-related fatalities on Europe’s most active volcano were in 1987.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.