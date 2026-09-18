Trump says he is banning CNN, MSNOW and Politico from the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that he was banning CNN, MSNOW and Politico from the White House due to what he called unfavorable coverage, and threatened that more such prohibitions of media outlets could follow.

Trump wrote on his social media site that effective immediately, “I am banning” CNN, MSNOW and Politico “from the White House as a result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!”

It is the administration’s latest test of constitutional First Amendment protections.

It follows Trump’s decision in February 2025 to keep Associated Press journalists out of the Oval Office, Air Force One and other events too small for a full press corps, in retaliation for the news outlet’s decision not to follow his lead in changing the Gulf of Mexico’s name.

The AP filed suit and the case is ongoing.

Trump has long bristled at news coverage he sees as unfavorable to him and has a history of filing lawsuits against news organizations and lashing out at individual reporters in person or over social media.

Since returning to office, Trump has pursued legal action against The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, the BBC and other news outlets.

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press