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How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/9/2026

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By AP News

U.S. stocks rose to close out a record-setting week, even as other financial markets remained indecisive.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.6% Friday and came close to topping its all-time high set three days earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.6%.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude ticked higher after erasing an early-morning drop. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 5.24% following several swings through the day. Stock indexes rose in Europe following a more mixed finish in Asia.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 46.18 points, or 0.6%, to 7,811.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 423.31 points, or 0.8%, to 51,654.95.

The Nasdaq composite rose 172.83 points, or 0.6%, to 27,366.17.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 12.85 points, or 0.5%, to 2,806.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 88.82 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 477.99 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 175.31 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 25.91 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 966.04 points, or 14.1%.

The Dow is up 3,591.66 points, or 7.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,124.18 points, or 17.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 325.07 points, or 13.1%.

The Associated Press

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