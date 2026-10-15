US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

Add us as a preferred source

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Witch (deluxe ed.)” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “Threshing Day (Wing and Claw ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “Other Worlds Than These” by King/Straub (Scribner)

4. “The French Illusion” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “Partita” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

6. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

7. “Hollywood, Ending” by John Green (Dutton)

8. “Return to the Shack” by Wm. Paul Young (Apiary)

9. “Hollow Bones” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

10. “American Hagwon” by Min Jin Lee (Cardinal)

11. “Victorious” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

12. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

13. “Mad Mabel” by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s)

14. “Sometimes I Scare Myself” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

15. “Whistler” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “One Helluva Ride” by Michael Douglas (Grand Central)

2. “Blockers” by Michael Lewis (Norton)

3. “Devil on My Shoulder” by Alice Cooper (Da Capo)

4. “The Battle for Your Soul” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

5. “Protocols” by Andrew D. Huberman (Simon Element)

6. “How to Be Good at Life” by Ben Meer (Avery)

7. “Into the Quiet” by John Mark Comer (WaterBrook)

8. “The Steps” by Sylvester Stallone (Morrow)

9. “The Secret Sauce” by Decker/Bass/Parker (Harper Influence)

10. “How to Win at Chess, Next Level” by Levy Rozman (Ten Speed)

11. “Speaking of America” by David M. Rubenstein (Duke Univ.)

12. “Swan Song” by Charles Spencer (Penguin Press)

13. “The American Way of Killing” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

14. “Conversation” by Vanessa Van Edwards (Portfolio)

15. “So Ordered” by Samuel A. Alito Jr. (Basic Liberty)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

2. “Murdoku” by Manuel Garand (Puzzlewright)

3. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

4. “Bound and Unbound” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

5. “Dungeon Crawler Carl, Vol. 2” by Matt Dinniman et al. (Vault)

6. “Brain Damage” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “The Killer Isn’t Alice” by Iris Starling (Little, Brown)

8. “Back in Time (Murdoku #2)” by Manuel Garand (Puzzlewright)

9. “The Divorce” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “Carl’s Doomsday Scenario” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

11. “Keres” by Sadie Kincaid (Mira)

12. “Grim Tidings” by B.K. Borison (Avon)

13. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

14. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

15. “Insatiable” by Leigh Rivers (ZPN)

_____

By The Associated Press