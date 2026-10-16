Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
79.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/16/2026

Sponsored by:

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street as more drops for big tech companies weighed on the market.

The S&P 500 lost 1.1% Friday, and the Nasdaq composite sank 2.1%. Both posted their worst week since June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average didn’t do as badly, and fell 0.3%.

Chip companies pulled back some more as worries deepened about how long the frenzy over the AI buildout will last. Micron Technology fell 5.6% and Intel lost 5.8%. European and Asian markets closed higher.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 84.62 points, or 1.1%, to 7,659.44.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 175.28 points, or 0.3%, to 52,002.41.

The Nasdaq composite fell 572.99 points, or 2.1%, to 26,140.03.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 45.90 points, or 1.7%, to 2,721.37.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 152.10 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 347.46 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,226.14 points, or 4.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 85.61 points, or 3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 813.94 points, or 11.9%.

The Dow is up 3,939.12 points, or 8.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,898.04 points, or 12.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 239.46 points, or 9.6%.

The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.