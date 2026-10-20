US-Audiobooks-Top-10

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Audible best-sellers for the week ending October 16:

Nonfiction

1. In the Shadow of Eight by Collin Gosselin, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Contend by Philip Anthony Mitchell and Matt Chandler – introduction, narrated by Philip Anthony Mitchell and Matt Chandler (Thomas Nelson)

3. Out of the Shadows by Jay Stratton, narrated by Hal Puthoff and the author (William Morrow)

4. Vibe by Adam Grant, narrated by the author, Brené Brown, Cady Coleman, Susan David, Joe Dumars, Allison Sweet Grant, Brian Little, Becky Sauerbrunn, Sherry Zaslow and Full Cast (Penguin Audio)

5. Why Am I Like This? by Sabrina Zohar and Ramani Durvasula – introduction, PhD, narrated by Sabrina Zohar and Ramani Durvasula, PhD (Penguin Audio)

6. One Helluva Ride by Michael Douglas, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

7. Protocols by Andrew D. Huberman, Ph.D., narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

9. A Great Book with Barack Obama by Barack Obama and Higher Ground, narrated by Tom Hanks, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Jill Lepore, Ben Rhodes, Percival L. Everett, Lauren Groff and Barack Obama (Audible Originals)

10. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. Threshing Day (Dramatized Adaptation) by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Full Cast, Gabriel Michael, Torian Brackett, Taylor Coan, Robb Moreira, Henry W. Kramer, Rayner Gabriel, Jessica Schly, James J. Johnson, Casie Platt, Danny Gavigan, Rob McFadyen, Renee Dorian, Belsheber Junior Rusape and GM Hakim (GraphicAudio)

2. Bram Stoker’s Dracula by Bram Stoker and Robyn Ahern – adaptation, performed by Jonathan Bailey, Ella Purnell, Aimee Lou Wood, Louis Partridge, David Jonsson, Johnny Flynn, Lesley Manville and Maggie Gyllenhaal (Audible Originals)

3. The Witch by Freida McFadden, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld and Marin Ireland (Dreamscape Media)

4. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

5. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett, narrated by Jenna Lamia and January LaVoy (Spiegel & Grau by Spotify Audiobooks)

6. Threshing Day (Wing and Claw Collection) by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Justis Bolding, Jake Bordeaux, Chase Brown, Frankie Corzo, Giordan Diaz, Teddy Hamilton, Laura Knight Keating, Zion Jang, Nick Mills, Robb Moriera, James Aaron Oh, Anthony Palmini, John Skelley and Jasmin Walker (Recorded Books)

7. Verity by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)

8. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

9. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and The Critical Drinker (Audible Studios)

10. The Gate of the Feral Gods by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

By The Associated Press