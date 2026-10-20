US-Apple-Books-Top-10

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Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. The French Illusion by John Grisham (JG Publishing)

2. In the Shadow of Eight by Collin Gosselin (Grand Central Publishing)

3. The Family Cross by James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

4. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. Peck & Peck by Bonnie Garmus (Scribner)

6. Threshing Day by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

7. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Out of the Shadows by Jay Stratton (William Morrow)

10. Partita by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. In the Shadow of Eight by Collin Gosselin (Hachette Audio)

2. The Witch by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

3. Contend by Philip Anthony Mitchell (HarperCollins Publishers)

4. The Calamity Club: A Novel by Kathryn Stockett (INaudio, LLC)

5. Threshing Day (Dramatized Adaptation) : The Empyrean (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. Out of the Shadows by Jay Stratton (HarperCollins Publishers)

7. The French Illusion: A Novel (Unabridged) by John Grisham (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. Verity (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Audible)

9. Dungeon Crawler Carl: Dungeon Crawler Carl, Book 1 (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

10. Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

By The Associated Press